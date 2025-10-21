Beck was reassigned to AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Beck's demotion comes as the team gears up for a four-game road trip, with Joshua Roy recalled from the minors in a corresponding move. In two NHL games this year, the 21-year-old Beck has failed to register a point while logging just one shot. While Beck should remain on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2025-26 campaign, he'll likely need some time in the minors to improve his offensive production.