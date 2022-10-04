Beck agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday. Despite his deal, Beck is expected to head back to his junior club OHL Mississauga for the upcoming season, per Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic.

Beck -- who was selected by the Habs with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft -- racked up 51 points in 68 games for the Steelheads last season. The 18-year-old center could easily average well over a point per game this upcoming season as he continues to develop. If that's the case, he won't be long for the junior ranks before making the jump to the NHL roster, perhaps as early as the 2023-24 season.