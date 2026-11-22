Beck scored a goal and added five hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Beck has played in four straight games, but this was his first goal and point since Nov. 3. The 22-year-old is filling in for Josh Anderson (lower body) and Chris Kreider (lower body), though Beck could lose his spot once Ivan Demidov (ankle) is ready to return. Beck has two goals, two assists, seven shots on net, 22 hits, eight blocked shots and seven PIM across 10 outings this season. While he's done a fine job, he's still limited to bottom-six minutes.