Beck will make his first NHL appearance Saturday in Ottawa.

Beck was recalled from OHL Peterborough on Friday and will make his first NHL appearance Saturday against the Senators. Beck, the 33rd-overall pick in the 2022 draft, had 19 goals and 25 assists in 37 OHL games this season. He'll likely debut in a bottom-six spot, but Beck's offensive potential could quickly lead to an increased role on a rebuilding Montreal team.