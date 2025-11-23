Beck recorded three assists in AHL Laval's 7-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Beck has earned both of his multi-point efforts over the last five games, totaling a goal and five assists in that span. For the year, he's at 10 points in 17 appearances. He earned a brief call-up in the NHL in October and went scoreless over two games, but the 21-year-old has plenty of time to grow his game with Laval before challenging for a full-time gig with the Canadiens.