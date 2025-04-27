Now Playing

Laine (upper body) is not present at morning skate and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Capitals, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

It appears that Laine will miss a second game after suffering the injury in Game 2 of the series. The 27-year-old Laine has one assist in the playoffs after tallying 20 goals and 33 points in 52 regular-season contests.

