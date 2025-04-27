Laine (upper body) is not present at morning skate and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Capitals, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
It appears that Laine will miss a second game after suffering the injury in Game 2 of the series. The 27-year-old Laine has one assist in the playoffs after tallying 20 goals and 33 points in 52 regular-season contests.
