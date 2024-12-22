Share Video

Laine had a power-play goal, six shots on net and one blocked shot in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Laine pocked his eighth goal, all on the power play, during the Canadiens' three-goal first period. He's been hot since Montreal activated him from the injured list nine game ago. The winger sports an unsustainable 27.2 shooting percentage.

