Laine (illness) will suit up Wednesday versus the Kraken.
Laine missed two games due to the illness, but he'll slot back in for Joel Armia (upper body) in Wednesday's contest. Prior to his absence, Laine had gone two outings without a point and four games without a goal. He should be expected to see some power-play time, but his ice time prior to the illness was trending down.
