Laine scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Laine had gone 10 games without a goal, but he snapped that drought with a tally late in the first period. He was also on an eight-game point skid, though he found some offense with a two-assist outing versus Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 26-year-old winger has scored 11 of his 13 goals on the power play this season and is now at 19 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 29 appearances.