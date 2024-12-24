Laine (upper body) is questionable to return to Monday's game in Columbus.
Laine was not on the bench to start the second period, and his status for the remainder of the contest remains in question. The right-shot winger has been a force since making his season debut Dec. 3, racking up eight power-play goals through nine games prior to Monday.
