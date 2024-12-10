Laine scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim.

The 26-year-old didn't make his season debut until Dec. 3 due to a knee injury, but he's been fantastic since recovering, recording three goals and four total points in his first four contests. He's scored his three goals with the man advantage, and Laine should continue to find plenty of opportunities to produce as a member of the top six.