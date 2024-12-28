Laine (upper body) will play Saturday against the Panthers, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Laine played just 6:15 minutes before he was forced out of Monday's contest, though it appears the winger is ready to go ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida. Laine has gotten off to a hot start with the Habs, tallying eight goals and nine points in his first 10 games.
