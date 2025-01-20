Laine scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Laine made no mistake on a feed to the slot from Kaiden Guhle, giving the Canadiens their only lead of the game at 3:20 of overtime. This was Laine's fourth goal and fifth point over five contests since he returned from an illness. The star winger has been an excellent finisher in his first season in Montreal, potting 12 goals and adding three assists with 49 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances.