Laine scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Laine has scored all seven of his goals this season on the power play. His tally Friday was clutch, giving the Canadiens the lead for good at 12:02 of the third period. Laine is at eight points, 27 shots on net, six hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over eight appearances. A little more even-strength production would help from a sustainability standpoint, but fantasy managers who waited for Laine to recover from a knee injury have been reaping the rewards early and often since his return.