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Canadiens' Patrik Laine: No lingering injury concerns

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Laine (abdomen) told reporters Monday that he was no longer dealing with an injury during the playoffs, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Despite Laine reportedly being available around New Year's Day, he continued to sit on injured reserve throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs. In total, the 28-year-old winger saw action in just five games this year, registering one assist along the way. With an expiring contract, Laine almost certainly will be looking for another team when free agency opens July 1.

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