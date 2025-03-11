Laine (illness) won't play against Vancouver on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Laine will miss his second straight game but could be an option for Wednesday's matchup against Seattle. He has produced 14 goals, 24 points, 79 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 17 hits through 34 appearances this season.
