Laine logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Laine set up Ivan Demidov for the game-tying goal late in the third period. The 27-year-old Laine has once again featured as a power-play specialist early in 2025-26, but unlike last year, the puck isn't going in for him yet. He has one helper, six shots on net and a minus-2 rating through four contests. He's also on the fourth line at even strength, though he'll occasionally get shifts higher in the lineup when the Canadiens need a goal.