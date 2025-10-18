Laine (lower body) will not play at home versus the Rangers on Saturday.

It has not been a good start to the season for Laine as he has only one assist and six shots on goal in the first five games. He was demoted to the second power-play unit and was seeing fourth-line ice time before the injury. The Canadiens recalled Owen Beck from AHL Laval to take Laine's spot in the lineup. The 27-year-old Laine is day-to-day, but it's unclear if he will be ready for Tuesday's game against Buffalo.