Laine scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and tallied four shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Laine helped his newest linemate Joshua Roy score his first goal of the season before he found the back of the net himself on a third-period power play. The 26-year-old Laine is up to 17 goals, 12 assists and 87 shots on net this season. He's been extremely effective for the Habs in his limited action this season with 29 points in 38 games. Laine has a good amount of momentum heading into the fantasy playoffs with five points in his last four games and 11 tallies in his last 10 outings. Laine should finish the season just shy of a point-per-game pace but has excellent fantasy value in all formats.