Canadiens' Patrik Laine: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laine (finger) participated in Thursday's practice as the Canadiens opened training camp.
Laine sustained a broken finger in the playoffs, but he appears to be at full strength for training camp. The 27-year-old skated in the group that did not scrimmage Thursday, but that group is scheduled to do so Friday. Laine is projected for a second-line role to begin the season.
