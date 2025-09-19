default-cbs-image
Laine (finger) participated in Thursday's practice as the Canadiens opened training camp.

Laine sustained a broken finger in the playoffs, but he appears to be at full strength for training camp. The 27-year-old skated in the group that did not scrimmage Thursday, but that group is scheduled to do so Friday. Laine is projected for a second-line role to begin the season.

