Laine (upper body) is still day-to-day, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday.
Laine practiced Tuesday after missing the last two outings, but it's unclear if he will play in Wednesday's must-win matchup with the Capitals. He had one assist and six shots on goal in two appearances before getting hurt. If Laine is unavailable for Game 5, Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta are on hand as potential replacements.
