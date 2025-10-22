Laine will get a second opinion regarding his lower-body injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Laine is still considered day-to-day, but the fact that he isn't ready to play against the Flames on Wednesday likely also rules him out versus the Oilers on Thursday. The 27-year-old winger is still looking for his first goal of the season after being held off the scoresheet in his opening five tilts -- though he does at least have one assist to show for it. At this point, Laine could struggle to reach the 20-goal threshold, a mark he's reached in three of the last four campaigns.