Laine scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Laine has two goals and an assist over his last two outings after missing two games due to an illness. The 26-year-old winger continues to be the finisher on the Canadiens' top power-play unit -- he's netted 13 of his 16 goals with the man advantage. He's up to 27 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 36 appearances. Few players are as efficient with their shot as Laine, and while his overall ice time has fluctuated wildly this year, his scoring talent makes him a strong fantasy option.