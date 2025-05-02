Laine missed the last three games versus Washington with a broken finger, as reported Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Laine suffered the injury in Game 2 and labored the remainder of the game before sitting out the remainder of the series. Laine had 20 goals and 13 assists in 52 regular-season games, including 15 goals on the power play. Laine is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September.
