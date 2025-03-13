Laine scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Laine got the Canadiens on the board at 7:11 of the second period, and he set up an Alex Newhook tally to tie the game at 2-2 just 4:10 later. This came after a two-game absence due to an illness for Laine, who was limited to 10:08 of ice time in this contest. The winger ended a four-game goal drought and now has 15 tallies, 26 points (16 on the power play), 80 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances. His recent usage looks like head coach Martin St. Louis considers Laine a power-play specialist, and while the winger is productive for now, his offense could turn volatile if he doesn't get an uptick in playing time.