Laine (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Laine missed Friday's practice due to flu-like symptoms, and now he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Michael Pezzetta (lower body) will replace Laine in Saturday's lineup, while Joel Armia could see more minutes. Laine's next chance to play comes in the first half of a back-to-back when the Canadiens visit the Canucks on Tuesday.