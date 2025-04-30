Laine (upper body) will miss Game 5 against Washington on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Laine is set to miss his third straight game. He had 20 goals and 33 points across 52 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Montreal is down 3-1 in its first-round series, so the Canadiens need to win in order to force a Game 6 on Friday. If that happens, then perhaps Laine will be an option for that game.