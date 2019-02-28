Canadiens' Paul Byron: Absent from practice
Byron missed practice Thursday due to the flu.
Byron leads all Habs defensemen in goals with his 12-count, plus he has that many helpers over 41 games to put him in play as a solid fantasy forward. The illness threatens his availability for Friday's road game against the Rangers, but there's still plenty of time for the team to disclose whether Byron ultimately feels well enough to travel to the Big Apple.
