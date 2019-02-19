Byron (forearm) has been medically cleared for Tuesday's clash with Columbus and was taken off IR.

Byron missed the last six games due to his forearm issue and figures to slot back into a top-six role with the team, though a bottom-six assignment would allow him to be eased back into the lineup. In 36 games this year, the 29-year-old tallied 10 goals and nine helpers. If he can stay healthy, which has been a problem for the Ottawa native all year, he could still push for the 30-point mark.