Canadiens' Paul Byron: Activated off IR
Byron (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Byron has missed the Canadiens' last four games due to a lower-body injury, but his activation off IR suggests he should be ready to return Thursday against the Sabres. The 29-year-old pivot has notched four goals and seven points in 11 appearances this campaign.
