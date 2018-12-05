Byron was moved from the third line to the second during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators. He had an assist, one shot, three hits and was plus-1 over 12:29 of ice time.

Coach Claude Julien made the move to start the second period, putting Byron on a line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin. That unit combined to score two second-period goals and break open a close game. Byron switched spots with Andrew Shaw, who had a scoring surge when he first joined the Domi-Drouin combo. Perhaps we'll see a similar surge out of Byron.