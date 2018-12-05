Canadiens' Paul Byron: Added to second line
Byron was moved from the third line to the second during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators. He had an assist, one shot, three hits and was plus-1 over 12:29 of ice time.
Coach Claude Julien made the move to start the second period, putting Byron on a line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin. That unit combined to score two second-period goals and break open a close game. Byron switched spots with Andrew Shaw, who had a scoring surge when he first joined the Domi-Drouin combo. Perhaps we'll see a similar surge out of Byron.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...