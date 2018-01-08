Byron had three shots and scored a late goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Since Bryon sniped a hat trick Dec. 3, he's given the goal-starved Canadiens very little, which led Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal to speculate the forward was playing through an injury. Byron's goal Sunday was his first in eight games and just his third point in the last 14. Whether or not he's playing through a minor injury, there have been several long stretches of pointless hockey.