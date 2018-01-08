Canadiens' Paul Byron: Adds insurance tally
Byron had three shots and scored a late goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Since Bryon sniped a hat trick Dec. 3, he's given the goal-starved Canadiens very little, which led Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal to speculate the forward was playing through an injury. Byron's goal Sunday was his first in eight games and just his third point in the last 14. Whether or not he's playing through a minor injury, there have been several long stretches of pointless hockey.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Snaps drought on new line Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Records first career hat trick•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Practices on top PP unit•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Two-point night helps lift team to win•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Pots second in as many games•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Breaks scoreless skein•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...