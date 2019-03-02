Canadiens' Paul Byron: Another game, another point
Byron had an assist, a blocked shot and a hit in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
Byron, who was held out of practice Thursday due to illness, reported for duty Friday and extended his point streak. He's scored a point in all six games since returning from a forearm injury that cost him six contests.
