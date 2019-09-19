Play

Byron (wrist) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Panthers.

Byron missed the end of the 2018-19 campaign due to a wrist problem, but appears to be ready to go for the upcoming campaign. The center notched a third straight 30-plus point season despite playing in a mere 56 contests last year. If he can stay healthy, the Ottawa native could challenge for the 40-point mark.

