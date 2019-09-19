Canadiens' Paul Byron: Back in action Thursday
Byron (wrist) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Panthers.
Byron missed the end of the 2018-19 campaign due to a wrist problem, but appears to be ready to go for the upcoming campaign. The center notched a third straight 30-plus point season despite playing in a mere 56 contests last year. If he can stay healthy, the Ottawa native could challenge for the 40-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.