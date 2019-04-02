Canadiens' Paul Byron: Back in action Tuesday
Byron (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Byron will retake his place in the bottom six for the Canadiens after a pair of games in the press box. He picked up a pair of goals in the three games prior to his injury, so the veteran pivot will look to pick up where he left off against a high-powered Tampa Bay squad.
