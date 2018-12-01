Byron (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Byron has officially been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's media site, so look for him to slot in on the third line with rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi and feisty right winger Artturi Lehkonen. Byron has compiled four goals and three assists over 11 games this season, but he's not getting much power-play ice time (00:15) compared to last season (1:07).