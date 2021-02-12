Byron had a season-high five hits and one blocked shot over 13:17 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers.

Byron returned to the lineup Thursday after being a healthy scratch for Wednesday's loss to the Maple Leafs. One of two Montreal regulars without a goal this season, he was back on the fourth line. Corey Perry, who was in the lineup Wednesday, was shuttled back to the taxi squad. Byron absorbed a slapshot off the helmet during the second period but was able to return to action. The diminutive forward has 17 hits over the last five games, a sign that he's adapting to a fourth-line role after being a middle-six forward for much of his time in a Canadiens' uniform.