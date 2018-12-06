Canadiens' Paul Byron: Back to original line
Byron, who was promoted to the second line during Tuesday's win over Ottawa, practiced on the third line Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Skating on the hot second line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin is a plum assignment for any Montreal forward, so this is a disappointment for Byron's owners. Andrew Shaw will be back on the second line for Thursday's road game in Ottawa, while Byron skates with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen.
