Byron had three shots on goal, one blocked shot and seven hits over a season-high 17:20 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Montreal forwards known for being defensively responsible led the group in TOI, with Byron finishing second behind Phillip Danault (18:50) and ahead of Artturi Lehkonen (16:28). That's natural when playing a team with offensively gifted stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The 5-foot-9, 163-pound Byron typically punches above his weight and is second on the team with 108 hits over 43 games.