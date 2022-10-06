Byron (hip) has yet to begin skating and is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve to start the season, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Byron continues to deal with the lingering hip problem for which he underwent surgery in July of 2021. At this point, there is some concern that the problem will end the 33-year-old center's career entirely. If that's the case, Byron would eventually retire having played in 521 NHL games over 12 seasons with the Sabres, Flames and Canadiens in which he tallied 98 goals and 110 assists.