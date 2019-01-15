Byron lit the lamp and tallied an assist in Monday's win over the Bruins.

Byron was pointless in five straight games headed into this outing. He showed off his speed in the second period, streaking on a breakaway and putting a backhand shot past Tuukka Rask, and he added a secondary assist on Jeff Petry's remarkable overtime score. Byron now has 11 goals and eight helpers in 34 games and will look to stay on the scoresheet Tuesday versus the Panthers.