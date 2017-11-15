Bryon scored a goal on two shots, adding two hits and a blocked shot over 17:27 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.

Byron banged home a rebound off a Shea Weber shot, the only puck that got past a sterling Sergei Bobrovsky, who frustrated Canadiens shooters all night long. The goal was Byron's first in eight games and first point of any kind in seven. Byron's been a handy fantasy asset in Montreal, particularly when he's skating in a top-six role and getting this much ice time, but his recent scoreless run reminds us there's a reason he's been a bottom-line player for much of his career.