Canadiens' Paul Byron: Could face league discipline
Byron put a hit on Florida's MacKenzie Weegar that the league's player safety department may want to review, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. It appeared Byron left his feet to hit Weeger, who was helped off the ice and did not return to Montreal's 5-1 win Tuesday.
Byron was assessed a two-minute minor for charging, but the circumstances of the play warrants a review. Additional discipline may result in Byron being unavailable for Friday's game at Columbus.
