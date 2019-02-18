Canadiens' Paul Byron: Could miss next three games
Byron (forearm) continues to work his way back from injury, but could be left on injured reserve until after the trade deadline, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Once the trade deadline passes, the Habs can exceed the 23-man roster limit, which would be a convenient time to activate Byron off injured reserve. The center hasn't rejoined the team for practice yet and continues to skate on his own, so it certainly stands to reason he could miss the next three games anyway. Once given the all-clear, Byron will likely slot into a bottom-six role to start, but could challenge Andrew Shaw for a spot on the second line.
