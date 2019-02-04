Canadiens' Paul Byron: Dealing with arm issue
Byron will require additional tests on his injured forearm, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While coach Claude Julien didn't provide any additional details, it seems unlikely Byron will be ready in time to play versus the Ducks on Tuesday. If the Ottawa native avoids a serious injury, there is still a chance he'd be ready to dress against Winnipeg on Thursday. If Byron does miss any time, Joel Armia figures to slot into his spot on the second line.
