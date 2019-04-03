Canadiens' Paul Byron: Dishes out helper
Byron set up a goal in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
Byron missed the last two games with an upper-body injury after fighting MacKenzie Weegar, but he returned in impressive fashion to notch his 31st point of the campaign. Although he'll remain in the bottom six and his opportunities will be limited, Byron adds valuable scoring depth if the Habs can pull of a playoff berth.
