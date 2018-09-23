Byron signed a four-year, $13.6 million contract extension with the Canadiens on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The contract will take him through the 2022-23 season, and it's well-deserved stability for Byron, who has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last two seasons. The 29-year-old could see another uptick in scoring this season if the Canadiens consistently utilize him on power play in lieu of Max Pacioretty, who was traded to Vegas earlier in September.