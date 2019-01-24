Byron (suspension) has served his three-game ban and is available to play versus New Jersey on Feb. 2.

Byron will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off, as he notched three points in his two games before being handed a three-game suspension. The Ottawa native figures to slot back into a third-line role, as well as reclaiming his spot on the power play where he is averaging 1:09 of ice time.

