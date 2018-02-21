Canadiens' Paul Byron: Ends scoreless skein
Byron scored a goal, had one shot on net and two blocked shots over 17:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Skating on a new line with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher, Byron finished off a nifty give-and-go with Plekanec to give Montreal a third-period lead. It's been awhile since Byron tickled the twine, having gone scoreless in 12 consecutive games before he notched his 14th goal of the season Tuesday. His scoring pace has fallen off relative to last season, however, Byron needs a reachable six goals over the final 23 games to post a second straight 20-goal season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Plays Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Ready to rock Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Takes therapy day Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Favors left shoulder after hit•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Takes hard hit, doesn't return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...