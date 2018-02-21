Byron scored a goal, had one shot on net and two blocked shots over 17:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Skating on a new line with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher, Byron finished off a nifty give-and-go with Plekanec to give Montreal a third-period lead. It's been awhile since Byron tickled the twine, having gone scoreless in 12 consecutive games before he notched his 14th goal of the season Tuesday. His scoring pace has fallen off relative to last season, however, Byron needs a reachable six goals over the final 23 games to post a second straight 20-goal season.