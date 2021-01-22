Byron blocked a shot from teammate Shea Weber and left Thursday's game against the Canucks early, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Weber's heavy shot caught Byron on the foot, and he immediately went to the locker room. Byron returned briefly but apparently wasn't good enough to continue during the third period. The 31-year-old winger had an assist and three hits in the contest. His status for Saturday's finale of a three-game set with the Canucks is uncertain -- if he can't go, Corey Perry or Michael Frolik await their chance to get into the lineup for the first time this season.